KITTANNING (KDKA) — One man has died in a traffic accident that is believed to have occurred Friday morning.

Brian Swatt, a 21-year-old of Mayfield, Pa., failed to stop at a stop sign on Butler Road in East Franklin Township. He then traveled across East Brady Road, went approximately 150 yards over an embankment and landed on another car’s roof.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene by Armstrong County Chief Deputy Coroner Robert Bellas.

Swatt was an IUP student and a staffer for State Senator Joe Pittman.

