PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pirates have placed Rookie Davis on the 10-day injured list with a right middle finger blister.

In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Michael Feliz has been recalled.

Also, infielder Jung Ho Kang has been recalled from his rehab assignment and reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Cole Tucker has been optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Outfielder Corey Dickerson has also been recalled from a rehab assignment and reinstated from the 60-day injured list. Right-handed pitcher Nick Kingham has also been designated for assignment.

