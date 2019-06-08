Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pirates have placed Rookie Davis on the 10-day injured list with a right middle finger blister.
In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Michael Feliz has been recalled.
Also, infielder Jung Ho Kang has been recalled from his rehab assignment and reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Cole Tucker has been optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.
Outfielder Corey Dickerson has also been recalled from a rehab assignment and reinstated from the 60-day injured list. Right-handed pitcher Nick Kingham has also been designated for assignment.