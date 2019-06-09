



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Clouds started to roll in overnight from a low pressure system to our south. With the clouds comes a small chance of rain.

There’s the chance for a few scattered showers starting late morning Sunday into the early afternoon.

Make sure you bring your umbrella with you, but you won’t need it for the majority of the day.

Yesterday was dry, thanks to high pressure in the north suppressing the system down in the southern states.

Showers will be few and far between Sunday but Monday brings a better chance of widespread rain in the afternoon into the evening with a passing cold front.

Highs hit 81 Saturday in Pittsburgh which was the first time we’ve hit 80 in Pittsburgh in June so far.

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s Sunday and Monday.

After 6 p.m., we have a chance of storms.

We’ve been dry the past few days, though, which should lower our chances of flooding.

