COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two people called the police because they claimed someone was trying to kill them, turns out, it was just a hallucination.
According to state police in Kittanning, they received a call on May 4, 2019, at approximately 6:22 p.m. from James Shotts, a 29-year-old from Dayton, Pa., of someone trying to kill him and another occupant inside the home.
When the trooper arrived, they determined that no one was trying to harm anyone, but the two people inside the house were hallucinating from the marijuana they had smoked.
The other occupant of the house had apparently left prior to police arriving. When he returned in his vehicle, the trooper saw him driving the car and showing signs of impairment.
He was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and marijuana possession and the charges are pending lab results.