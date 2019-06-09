  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Country music star Darius Rucker has now raised over $2 million for St. Jude.

His annual “Darius & Friends” benefit concert, followed by a golf tournament and silent auction, raised nearly $500,000 this week, bringing his total to over $2 million raised.

It all began 10 years ago, when Rucker visited St. Jude for the first time.

“I was struck on that first visit by how St. Jude not only cares for their patients, but also their patients’ families,” said Rucker in a press release.

“They believe that a financial burden is the last thing a family should face when their focus needs to be on helping a kid get better, and St. Jude makes sure that their patients never pay a dime.”

In a tweet, Rucker said his first visit motivated him to do whatever he could to help the kids and the organization.

“Darius & Friends” has become a heartwarming way to kickoff CMA Fest as country music fans flock to Nashville for the event.

This year, the concert was held at the Ryman Auditorium. Some of the biggest names in country joined Rucker, like Luke Bryan, Brett Young, Jimmie Allen and Sheryl Crow.

The singer attributed the fundraiser’s success to his fans.

In a story posted on St. Jude’s website, they say Rucker’s involvement with the children’s hospital started when he was fresh off his run with Hootie & the Blowfish and opening for Dierks Bentley and Brad Paisley.

He says that Bentley asked if he wanted to visit St. Jude with him, and Rucker agreed.

Since then, he’s been using his spotlight and platform to help the kids and the “amazing doctors who work tirelessly to find cures.”

