Comments
DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Police in Duquesne seized a firearm from a man with a revoked permit.
At approximately 8:00 p.m. Sunday, officers stopped a car they had noticed was weaving in traffic on State Route 837.
When they approached the vehicle, they spotted a firearm in the passenger’s waistband. When officers checked for a valid gun permit, they learned it had been revoked.
The 24-year-old man from Braddock was arrested on gun violations and is currently in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.
The driver was given a warning and released.