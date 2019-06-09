  • KDKA TVOn Air

DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Police in Duquesne seized a firearm from a man with a revoked permit.

At approximately 8:00 p.m. Sunday, officers stopped a car they had noticed was weaving in traffic on State Route 837.

When they approached the vehicle, they spotted a firearm in the passenger’s waistband. When officers checked for a valid gun permit, they learned it had been revoked.

The 24-year-old man from Braddock was arrested on gun violations and is currently in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.

The driver was given a warning and released.

