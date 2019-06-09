



MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — Last year, the family of Jessica Vecchiola organized a car show in Monroeville to raise money for a reward in her mysterious death.

This year, at the second annual fundraiser, the mood was different. Just four days prior, police arrested Jessica’s estranged husband, Antonio in connection with her death.

“I don’t know if it was an accident. I don’t know if it was self-defense. I don’t know what it was,” said Jessica’s mother, Elizabeth Arrington.

She told KDKA she felt like she lived a “double life” for the past two years, celebrating birthdays and holidays with Vecchiola, so she could see her grandchildren, Lucas and Jordan.

All the while, the police were building their case.

“It’s going to take years to recover from the last two-and-a-half years. They’ve never had the opportunity to truly grieve their mother,” Arrington said.

Jessica’s step-brother, Michael Stotler added, “A lot of relief, still a long way to go as far as the case goes. The boys are with their grandma and it kind of makes the situation a little better.

“I also have some compassion for his family, the boys,” Arrington said of Vecchiola. “It’s very bittersweet right now. I lost my daughter. I’ll never get her back.”

“I promised Jessica I will do whatever it takes to make sure those boys get the future that they need.”

“It just feels so good to know I have them and when they wake up in the morning. I can hug them for their mom.”

The proceeds from the car show will go, in part, towards the childrens’ education and care.