HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – With strong tax collections oiling the gears, Gov. Tom Wolf and top lawmakers are working under the hood of a new spending plan as they head into the final weeks before lawmakers break for summer.

Front and center is an approximately $34 billion budget package that’s expected to pass before July 1.

Top Republican lawmakers are steering much of the work right now on budget-related legislation.

Meanwhile, the Democratic governor is pressing them to take up at least a couple of his top agenda items before they leave the Capitol until September.

Republicans have made it clear that they’ll block Wolf’s $4.5 billion proposed infrastructure and community development package.

Wolf crisscrossed Pennsylvania all spring to build support for it and his aides say it’ll pass if put to a vote.

