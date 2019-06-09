  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMKD/PG Sunday Edition
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Mac Miller, Music, Real, SoundCloud


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The second posthumous song from the late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller has been leaked on the internet.

The track titled “Real” was leaked on Saturday. Miller teamed up with DJ and record producer Metro Boomin who produced the song.

Listen to the leaked song below

“Real” is the second leaked song from Miller in the past month. In late May, a song titled “Benji the Dog” was leaked online, being the first music fans have heard since the musician’s sudden death in September 2018.

According to Highsnobiety, the song has “extra emotional weight given his recent death by overdose” and “contains several references to the rapper’s own mortality,”

An official release of either track has yet to be made by Miller’s estate.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s