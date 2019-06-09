Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The second posthumous song from the late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller has been leaked on the internet.
The track titled “Real” was leaked on Saturday. Miller teamed up with DJ and record producer Metro Boomin who produced the song.
- RELATED STORIES: Celebrity Condolences Pour In On Twitter For Rapper Mac Miller After Reported Fatal Overdose
- RELATED STORIES: Frick Park Market Co-Owner Remembers Mac Miller: ‘His Drive Was Tremendous’
- RELATED STORIES: Memorial At Blue Slide Park: Hometown Fans Remember Mac Miller
Listen to the leaked song below
“Real” is the second leaked song from Miller in the past month. In late May, a song titled “Benji the Dog” was leaked online, being the first music fans have heard since the musician’s sudden death in September 2018.
According to Highsnobiety, the song has “extra emotional weight given his recent death by overdose” and “contains several references to the rapper’s own mortality,”
An official release of either track has yet to be made by Miller’s estate.