PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A number of highly venomous relatives of jellyfish have been spotted both in the water and washing ashore in a popular vacation spot for Pittsburghers.
According to a Facebook post by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, a small number of Portuguese man-of-wars have been spotted on South Carolina beaches.
The Department of Natural Resources advises that you should keep an eye out for these creatures both in the water and on the beach.
They say that even a dead man-of-war has a sting that might be strong enough to send you to the hospital.
Luckily, they’re easy enough to spot.
They have a distinct bright blue top, or “float.” So if you’re heading to South Carolina this summer, keep your eyes open for any flashes of neon blue.