PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands of dollars of art have been reported stolen from the 2019 Three Rivers Arts Festival.
According to a few artists at the event, it happened under the cover of darkness as a thief or thieves broke into four artist booths at Point State Park Saturday night and stole paintings along with other valuables.
Local photographer Dave DiCello says someone stole 150 of his coasters overnight and he may spend the night Sunday.
“Maybe I’ll get a sleeping bag, get a nice chair and camp out because you spend a lot of money to come down here,” DiCello said.
And the city services were where?