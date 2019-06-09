Comments
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – A vehicle struck the McKeesport Ambulance Rescue Service building, causing heavy damage.
The building, on the corner of Evans Avenue and Bailie Avenue, was struck by a vehicle overnight.
McKeesport Ambulance Rescue Service building & 2 service vehicles heavily damaged after the building was struck by a vehicle overnight. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/VWsE69nzsQ
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) June 9, 2019
Photos show to severe damage to both the building and at least two service vehicles.
