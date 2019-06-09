  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    2:30 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Accident, Car Crashed, Local News, Local TV, McKeesport


MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – A vehicle struck the McKeesport Ambulance Rescue Service building, causing heavy damage.

(Photo Credit: Ian Smith/KDKA)

(Photo Credit: Ian Smith/KDKA)

The building, on the corner of Evans Avenue and Bailie Avenue, was struck by a vehicle overnight.

Photos show to severe damage to both the building and at least two service vehicles.

(Photo Credit: Ian Smith/KDKA)

(Photo Credit: Ian Smith/KDKA)

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s