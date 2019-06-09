  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:LifeFlight, Local News, Local TV, Motorcycle Accident, Rostraver, Westmoreland County


ROSTRAVER, Pa. (KDKA) – A motorcyclist had to evacuated by helicopter after a crash in Westmoreland County.

According to the Rostraver Central Fire Department on Facebook, the accident was a Class 1 accident, indicating that it was potentially life threatening.

The incident happened on the 1500 block of Rostraver Road. First responders said LifeFlight arrived to transport the patient to a trauma center.

(Photo Credit: Rostraver Central Fire Department/Facebook)

The fire department said at the time that Rostraver Road was restricted between Gardenia Drive and Piersol Road due to the crash.

They have not said what caused the accident.

