ROSTRAVER, Pa. (KDKA) – A motorcyclist had to evacuated by helicopter after a crash in Westmoreland County.
According to the Rostraver Central Fire Department on Facebook, the accident was a Class 1 accident, indicating that it was potentially life threatening.
The incident happened on the 1500 block of Rostraver Road. First responders said LifeFlight arrived to transport the patient to a trauma center.
The fire department said at the time that Rostraver Road was restricted between Gardenia Drive and Piersol Road due to the crash.
They have not said what caused the accident.