  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Atlanta Braves, Clint Hurdle, Joe Musgrove, Local TV, MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Sports

ATLANTA (AP) — Pittsburgh right-hander Joe Musgrove and Atlanta third baseman Josh Donaldson have been ejected for triggering a benches-clearing confrontation.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle also was ejected by home-plate umpire Brian Gorman for arguing the decision to toss Musgrove.

With two outs in the first inning of Monday night’s game between the Pirates and Braves, Musgrove’s pitch grazed Donaldson’s jersey. As Donaldson headed to first base, he exchanged words with Musgrove and then took a few steps toward the mound before Pirates catcher Elias Díaz intervened. Donaldson shoved Díaz. That prompted players from both dugouts and bullpens to spill onto the field. No punches were thrown and the field was quickly cleared.

The ejections followed a brief huddle by the umpires.

Right-hander Alex McRae replaced Musgrove. Johan Camargo replaced Donaldson.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s