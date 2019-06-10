Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nearly 400 people will be without a job in Pittsburgh after a local food factory closes their doors.
In a letter from the company hand-delivered to employees on Monday, Riverbend Foods says they will be ceasing operations at their factory located on River Avenue within the next 60 days.
The company said they “had been attempting to secure a means for on-going operations and employment at its facility,” but ultimately were unable to.
Officials at Riverbend Foods say that 396 employees worked at the factory and will be “permanently laid off as a result of this closure.”
The factory is expected to close its doors on July 31, according to the letter.