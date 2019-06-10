  • KDKA TVOn Air

NEW BEAVER, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — State police say one person was killed when a train and a vehicle collided on the tracks in Lawrence County.

The accident occurred around 1 a.m. Monday at Larchwood Road near Maple Lane in Big Beaver Borough.

(Photo Credit: Amy Wadas/KDKA)

The vehicle was crossing the tracks when it collided with a Norfolk Southern train. The driver apparently was alone in the vehicle.

The Lawrence County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 58-year-old Dwight Spann. It wasn’t known how many people were on the train, but no further injuries were reported.

Crews towed one vehicle from the tracks and another from the street nearby. The car on the street was not damaged.

The accident remains under investigation.

