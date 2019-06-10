NEW BEAVER, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — State police say one person was killed when a train and a vehicle collided on the tracks in Lawrence County.
The accident occurred around 1 a.m. Monday at Larchwood Road near Maple Lane in Big Beaver Borough.
The vehicle was crossing the tracks when it collided with a Norfolk Southern train. The driver apparently was alone in the vehicle.
The Lawrence County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 58-year-old Dwight Spann. It wasn’t known how many people were on the train, but no further injuries were reported.
NEW: We are learning from the coroner the person who died in the train vs. car crash in Big Beaver Borough is 58-year-old Dwight Spann.
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) June 10, 2019
Crews towed one vehicle from the tracks and another from the street nearby. The car on the street was not damaged.
The accident remains under investigation.
