



PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — Artwork valued in the thousands of dollars was stolen from several artists over the weekend at the Three Rivers Arts Festival downtown.

The thefts occurred in the cover of darkness, between Saturday night and Sunday morning. The artists then arrived to find their works gone.

The festival has 24-hour security, and it’s not clear how some of the larger pieces were stolen without anyone noticing.

Chris Jackson, an artist from Chicago in for the festival, says someone unzipped the back of his tent and took four paintings worth over $3,000.

“It was very crowded here yesterday, so we could’ve had a bunch of people canvassing the show last night and maybe they came and targeted what they really wanted,” he said.

In a statement, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust called the thefts “an unfortunate occurrence.”

The full statement from the festival’s Director of Communications Robin Elrod reads: “These thefts are an unfortunate occurrence that is highly out of the ordinary for the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust always implements security 24 hours a day during the Festival. Since learning of this activity, we have alerted our on-site staff, volunteers, and security partners in the city to be on special lookout for these acts and have dedicated further resources to security in the Artist Market area. If anyone sees something suspicious in the area, we encourage them to alert our public safety team, which can be reached in the public safety tent at the entrance of Point State Park or by calling 911.”

Arts Festival organizers say they have increased security in the market area.

