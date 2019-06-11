  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Audi and Jaguar are recalling their new electric vehicles over safety concerns stemming from technical problems.

Audi is recalling the E-Tron because there’s a problem with a seal on the battery compartment, according to the automobile manufacturer.

If moisture gets inside, it could cause a short circuit or a fire. To check if your vehicle is affected by the Audi recall, click here.

Jaguar is recalling the I-Pace to fix a problem that could affect the brakes. The company says there could be a delay between the time when the brakes are pressed to when they actually kick in.

Check if your vehicle has been recalled by Jaguar, click here.

