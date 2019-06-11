PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Market District Chef Ben D’Amico is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with a steak recipe perfect for Father’s Day.
Cast Iron Rib-Eye with Bacon, Whiskey, Charred Onions & Jalapenos,
Compliments of Market District & Certified Angus Beef Brand
Serves: 4
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
- ½ lb Market District Smokehouse Bacon, chopped
- 4 – 16 oz Certified Angus Beef Rib-Eye Steaks
- 2 tsp Kosher Salt
- 1 tsp. Black Pepper, course grind
- 2 each Sweet Onions, thinly sliced
- 2 each Jalapeno Peppers, seeds removed, thinly sliced
- ½ Cup Whiskey
Directions:
1. In a large cast iron skillet, sear bacon over medium heat until crisp; remove the bacon and leave the fat in the pan.
2. Season the steaks with salt & pepper on each side. Sear over medium-high heat for 5 minutes per side. Cook the steaks to a medium doneness or to your liking. Remove steaks and allow the steaks to rest for 5 minutes before slicing or serving.
3. Optional Step: Remove the steaks from the pan after 3 minutes per side, place onto a clean baking sheet and finish cooking them in a 325F oven for 5 minutes.
4. Turn skillet heat to medium-high and add in the onions & jalapenos. Cook for a minute or two until charred and slightly softened.
5. Turn off the heat and add the whiskey. Add the bacon pieces and serve over the steaks.