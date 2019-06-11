  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Four fans of former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen took to social media with a clever photo to let the slugger know they’re wishing him a quick recovery.

John McCutchan posted the photo to Twitter saying four friends, fans of four different teams have a message for the baseball player who suffered a season-ending injury.

The picture features the four fans, each in one of McCutchen’s jerseys from the teams he played for: Pittsburgh Pirates, Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies.

McCutchen saw the photo and retweeted the picture.

“Dang thats love🙏🏾. I appreciate that! I can’t wait to get back💪🏾,” said McCutchen.

