PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Four fans of former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen took to social media with a clever photo to let the slugger know they’re wishing him a quick recovery.
John McCutchan posted the photo to Twitter saying four friends, fans of four different teams have a message for the baseball player who suffered a season-ending injury.
The picture features the four fans, each in one of McCutchen’s jerseys from the teams he played for: Pittsburgh Pirates, Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies.
McCutchen saw the photo and retweeted the picture.
Dang thats love🙏🏾. I appreciate that! I can’t wait to get back💪🏾 https://t.co/CMEkM7XeXQ
— andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) June 11, 2019
“Dang thats love🙏🏾. I appreciate that! I can’t wait to get back💪🏾,” said McCutchen.