LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) – Another amusement park Idlewild & SoakZone is in the hot seat on social media over the condiments they are serving.
In a post to a Facebook group, The Decline of Kennywood and Idlewild Park: They’re Going Downhill, Jamie Greenberg posted a picture of condiment packets being served at the amusement park.
Greenburg’s picture from her visit on June 8 shows a Heinz Mayonnaise packet, a Heinz Yellow Mustard packet and a Hunt’s Ketchup packet.
“I think they are quietly trying to start a riot, folks,” said Greenburg on Facebook.
Idlewild is not the first of the Pittsburgh area amusement parks to spark anger on social media. Kennywood Park was called out on social media for not serving Heinz ketchup in May.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster recently visited the park, passing out Heinz ketchup to guests eating Potato Patch French Fries.