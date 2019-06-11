Comments
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – Comedian and recording artist Larry the Cable Guy is coming to western Pennsylvania.
The comedian posted on Twitter Monday that he is making a stop in Indiana, Pa. at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Center.
Larry the Cable Guy is well known for his role as the voice of the character Mater in Disney Pixar’s “Cars” film series.
He will preform in Indiana on October 4.
Tickets will be available starting on Friday starting at $38.
