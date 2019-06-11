Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– A Pittsburgh man was sentenced 10 years for distributing Schedule I and II drugs that contributed to a fatal overdose in April 2016.
26-year-old Larry Malloy pled guilty to supplying more than 100 grams of heroin and at least four grams of fentanyl.
Malloy took full responsibility for the death and was directed by District Judge Mark R. Hornak to pay $7,917 in restitution to the victim’s family.
United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Malloy is additionally ordered to serve three years of mandatory parole following his prison sentence.