MERCER COUNTY (KDKA) – Police in Mercer County are searching for a missing and endangered woman.
Pennsylvania State Police say that 62-year-old Maxine Harris was reported missing from DuBois, Pa on May 1.
Investigators now say she may be in the western Pennsylvania region after authorities believe she was spotted at a business in the Borough of Mercer.
Harris was first reported missing after she was seen leaving Just for Jesus in Brockway, Pennsylvania.
Authorities say that Pittsburgh may be a possible destination for Harris.
She is described as a white female that is approximately 4-feet 11-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-662-6162.