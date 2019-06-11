Filed Under:Dubois, Local TV, Maxine Harris, Mercer County, Missing Person


MERCER COUNTY (KDKA) – Police in Mercer County are searching for a missing and endangered woman.

Pennsylvania State Police say that 62-year-old Maxine Harris was reported missing from DuBois, Pa on May 1.

Photo Credit: (Pennsylvania State Police)

Investigators now say she may be in the western Pennsylvania region after authorities believe she was spotted at a business in the Borough of Mercer.

Harris was first reported missing after she was seen leaving Just for Jesus in Brockway, Pennsylvania.

Authorities say that Pittsburgh may be a possible destination for Harris.

She is described as a white female that is approximately 4-feet 11-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-662-6162.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s