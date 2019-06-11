Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The wait is over, as the firearms deer season approaches, hunting licenses go on sale June 17.
For general licenses, Pennsylvania residents pay $20.90 and nonresidents pay $101.90.
Any resident age 65 and older pay a discounted price of $13.90.
All hunters and fur takers who buy their 2019-20 licenses will receive a complimentary copy of the Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest.
In past years elk licenses, in particular, were available in November. This season there are additional application dates in September and January that will be awarded by lottery.
Securing a Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) permit makes it more to obtain a license.
A complete list of licensing requirements can be found at www.pgc.pa.gov.