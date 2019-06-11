Filed Under:Celina Pompeani, Fire, Local TV, New Stanton, Pennsylvania Turnpike, Ross Guidotti, Westmoreland County, Youngwood


HUNKER, Pa. (AP) — A tractor-trailer caught fire, turning into a raging inferno, overnight at the gas pumps at a service plaza on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The truck was hauling paper when it burst into flames at the diesel pumps at the New Stanton service area in Westmoreland County early Tuesday morning.

Youngwood Fire Chief Lloyd Crago posted photos on Twitter. He said someone was watching over him when the truck exploded and some parts missed him.

No injuries were reported.

There’s no word what started the fire.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Ken Murray)

The restaurant and restrooms are open. However, westbound motorists seeking fuel will need to exit the turnpike or travel 80 miles to the next service plaza.

