



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police and animal welfare workers removed several exotic animals from a local man’s home Tuesday afternoon.

That man owns the alligator that someone found wandering around in Beechview on June 6.

Pittsburgh Police and animal care and control officers removed more than a half a dozen exotic animals from the Beechview home of Mark McGowan who owns the five-foot-long alligator named Chomp that escaped from his house last week.

