PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Riverfront Park, Beechview, Carrick.
All three are unusual places to find an alligator, but that’s exactly where three of the reptiles have popped up in Pittsburgh in recent weeks.
But the capture of the gators have led to a business idea, and a way for Pittsburghers to remember the bizarre turn of events.
Ithen Global, the makers of the “Stronger Than Hate” t-shirts, are now printing up “Gatorsburgh” shirts with the tag line, “City Of Chompions!”
The shirts are now on sale at “Yinzers” in the Strip District. Proceeds will benefit the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.
You can also buy the shirts through Ithen Global’s website at this link.
Commonwealth Press is also printing up alligator-themed t-shirts.
The shirt immortalize Chomp, the five-foot alligator caught Beechview. They have an illustration of the gator wearing a Pirates’ hat with the wording “Beechview Alleygators.”
They are on sale through the Compress Merch website at this link.