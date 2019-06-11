



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have identified the suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in the Hill District on Memorial Day.

Police say they are looking for 32-year-old Jalaspian Charles, who goes by the nickname “Jay Bird.”

The shooting happened the night of May 27 along Chauncey Drive.

Investigators found a 15-year-old female suffering from a gunshot outside of a home. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.

Another victim, a 34-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, was taken to the hospital privately, said police. He later died at the hospital.

Investigators say that a small fight ensued before escalating into gunfire.

Police are now looking for Charles, who is described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall and 180 pounds.

If you spot him, police say do not approach him because he is “considered armed and dangerous.” Instead, you are urged to call Pittsburgh Police homicide detectives at 412-323-7800.