WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Jury selection for a man accused of killing a New Kensington police officer is scheduled to begin this fall in Westmoreland County.

According to Trib Live, a judge rejected a request by Rahmael Holt‘s attorney to move jury selection to another county.

(Source: Westmoreland County Jail)

However, the judge did say that jury selection could be moved if it is too hard to find impartial jurors in Westmoreland County.

Holt is accused of shooting and killing Officer Brian Shaw while running from a traffic stop in November 2017.

