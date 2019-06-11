  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:High School Sports, Local TV, Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, Pennsylvania News, PIAA, Rep. Aaron Bernstine, WPIAL


HARRISBURG (KDKA) — State Rep. Aaron Bernstine is proposing legislation that would separate public and private schools during playoff games.

He held a news conference Tuesday morning to introduce House Bill 1600, the Parity in Interscholastic Athletics Act.

WATCH the news conference here:

The representative from Beaver County wants the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, or PIAA, to have separate postseason tournaments for public and private high schools.

The bill impacts football, baseball, softball, girls’ and boys’ basketball, girls’ volleyball, and girls’ and boys’ soccer.

According to Rep. Bernstine, representatives from both public and private schools were part of the discussions in forming the legislation.

If approved, all schools would still play during the regular season, but not during playoffs.

Stay with KDKA for Chris Hoffman’s full report on this developing story.

