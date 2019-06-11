Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A South Side home’s crumbling foundation has caused it to lean onto the home next door.
The house is located on South 25th Street.
The city condemned the house, posting an “imminent danger” sign on it, back in February. Workers in the area say they’ve been hearing the foundation crack for weeks now.
But the building has now shifted on its foundation and fallen onto the house next door.
The home is privately owned, and city officials say they’ve asked the owner to file for a demolition permit.
There is no date yet as to when the house will be coming down.
However, “danger” signs and fencing have been placed around both homes.
