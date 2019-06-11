PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Developers broke ground Tuesday afternoon on the highly-anticipated Strip District Produce Terminal project.
Once finished, the terminal’s loading docks and warehouses are expected to come to life with people working, shopping and eating.
Officials say 40% of the new development will include locally-owned businesses.
The project includes a $50 million makeover for Smallman Street.
Chicago developer Dan McCaffery plans on turning the aging and mostly empty produce terminal into a mix of offices, retail space, eateries and a street scape.
Plans also call for two cut-throughs, or walkways, right through the terminal building. You’ll be able to walk down 17th Street and go all the way to the riverfront.
This new development will expand the Strip to include the riverfront.
