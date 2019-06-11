  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
By John Shumway
Filed Under:John Shumway, Local TV, Produce Terminal, Smallman Street, Strip District


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Developers broke ground Tuesday afternoon on the highly-anticipated Strip District Produce Terminal project.

Once finished, the terminal’s loading docks and warehouses are expected to come to life with people working, shopping and eating.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Officials say 40% of the new development will include locally-owned businesses.

WATCH: News Conference & Groundbreaking —

The project includes a $50 million makeover for Smallman Street.

Chicago developer Dan McCaffery plans on turning the aging and mostly empty produce terminal into a mix of offices, retail space, eateries and a street scape.

Plans also call for two cut-throughs, or walkways, right through the terminal building. You’ll be able to walk down 17th Street and go all the way to the riverfront.

This new development will expand the Strip to include the riverfront.

Stay with KDKA for John Shumway’s full report on today’s groundbreaking.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s