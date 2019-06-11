



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The gorilla on Washington Boulevard will soon need a new home.

At the border of Larimer and Belmar, the primate statue sits atop The Prop Shop, which is set to close after 20 years of business. The owner, Steve Winer, is retiring.

But that means the party rental company’s entire inventory will be up for sale next month — including the life-size gorilla.

Did you ever want to own a replica of King Friday’s castle from Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood? How about a pirate ship? These items & more will be available to purchase July 8-14 during The Prop Shop’s Prop Sale! https://t.co/uH3lM0BQH2 pic.twitter.com/Efb5rlxN9B — The Prop Shop (@PropShopPGH) June 5, 2019

Other props for sale include a 1950s diner, a Nascar racecar, a replica of King Friday’s castle from Mr. Roger’s neighborhood and 5-feet tall Pittsburgh street signs.

A full list of the shop’s inventory can be found on its website here.

The sale, by appointment only, will be from July 8-14 between 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at The Prop Shop’s warehouse on 1012 Washington Blvd.

To set up an appointment, interested buyers are asked to email PropShopSale@gmail.com with a list of items they would like to view.

For more information, click here.