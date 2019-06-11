By Amy Wadas
WILKINBURG (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Wilkinsburg overnight.

Officers were called to a home on Laketon Road, near Labelle Avenue, around 3:30 a.m.

Police say that’s where they found the male victim who had been shot in the head.

He was taken to a hospital, but officials have not yet released his condition or name.

Investigators cordoned off the area for investigation.

Last week, 49-year-old David Herbin was shot and killed in a home on Laketon Road. Police are looking for 39-yar-old Triq “Wax” Price in connection with that shooting.

Price is facing criminal homicide, robbery, drug and weapon charges.

