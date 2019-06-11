  • KDKA TVOn Air

BUFFALO, N.Y. (KDKA) — An ice cream shop is taking the name of its city to a whole new level.

Lake Effect Ice Cream in Buffalo, New York, is now serving a wing sauce flavored ice cream called “Medium, Extra Creamy.”

The self-described small batch artisan ice cream shop said they were both “very proud” and “a little afraid” to introduce their newest creation when they took it public on Twitter last Friday.

So far, the response to the new flavor seems to be a mixed bag — at least on Twitter.

After trying the “Medium, Extra Creamy,” one user wrote that it was “surprisingly good.”

However, other people seemed less convinced. One person went as far as to say that the scoop that touches the new flavor should not be used anymore.

Want to try it out for yourself? You’ll have to head to one of the New York-based shop’s two locations, either on Canal Street in Lockport or on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo.

