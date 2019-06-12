Comments
DUBOIS, Pa. (KDKA) – This new yoga class is definitely the G.O.A.T.
Calhoun Farm & Market, a female veteran owned farm in Falls Creek, partnered with a local yoga studio to offer baby pygmy goat yoga.
Each class has spots for 25 people and features nine adorable baby pygmy goats.
The website welcomes everyone to attend, even if you’ve never done yoga before.
“The baby goats don’t care if you are a yoga pro — as long as they get their cuddles,” the website says.
Calhoun Farm & Market says these new classes are the first goat yoga classes the area has seen.
If goat yoga seems like your kind of thing, the next classes are June 30 at 4:45 p.m. and 6 p.m.
For more information, visit the Calhoun Farm & Market website.