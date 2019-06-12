  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cute Animals, Falls Creek, Goat Yoga, Goats, Local TV, Yoga Class


DUBOIS, Pa. (KDKA) – This new yoga class is definitely the G.O.A.T.

Calhoun Farm & Market, a female veteran owned farm in Falls Creek, partnered with a local yoga studio to offer baby pygmy goat yoga.

Each class has spots for 25 people and features nine adorable baby pygmy goats.

(Photo Credit: Calhoun Farm & Market/Facebook)

The website welcomes everyone to attend, even if you’ve never done yoga before.

“The baby goats don’t care if you are a yoga pro — as long as they get their cuddles,” the website says.

(Photo Credit: Calhoun Farm & Market/Facebook)

Calhoun Farm & Market says these new classes are the first goat yoga classes the area has seen.

If goat yoga seems like your kind of thing, the next classes are June 30 at 4:45 p.m. and 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the Calhoun Farm & Market website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s