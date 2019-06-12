Comments
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A car drove into a house that is almost 60 feet off the road in Westmoreland County.
To hit the house, the car had to drive uphill and 55 feet off the road.
First responders confirmed that the car, a BMW, crashed into a house on Willow Crossing Road in Hempfield Township.
There appears to be more damage to the BMW than the house.
The driver claims his phone went off and when he tried to silence it, he lost control.
The driver was not injured.
