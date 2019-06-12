  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rania Harris is in the Pittsburgh Today Live studio whipping up two different desserts perfect for Father’s Day.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

Ingredients:

Crust:

  • 1 cup chocolate wafer cookie crumbs (about half of one 9-ounce package cookies, finely ground in processor)
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • 4 tablespoons butter, melted

Filling:

  • 8 ounces cream cheese
  • 1 ¼ cups creamy peanut butter
  • 8 ounces whipped cream
  • 1-1/4 cups powdered sugar
  • Chocolate Ganache drizzle
  • Coarsely chopped peanuts

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Add crushed cookies into a bowl and mix with melted butter.

Pour crumbs into pie dish and pat down to form a crust. Bake crust for 5 minutes or until set.

In a bowl, mix the cream cheese and peanut butter until smooth. Add in the whipped cream and powdered sugar, mix again until smooth.

Pour mixture over crust and smooth out the top.

Refrigerate or freeze until set, about 1 hour.

Drizzle the top with Chocolate Ganache and garnish the edge of the pie with chopped peanuts. Slice and serve.

Serves: 10

Ganache

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup heavy cream (40% fat)
  • ½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions:

Heat cream to a boil. Add chips off the heat, and stir until no lumps form.

