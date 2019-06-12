



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re one of the 8,500 Pittsburghers who signed the petition to bring Heinz Ketchup back to Kennywood, here’s some good news: Heinz is returning.

When Kennywood guests realized that Heinz Ketchup had been replaced with Hunt’s, they created a social media uproar.

Change.org user Justin Chechuck summed it up best when he said, “Pittsburghers don’t let Pittsburgher’s eat Hunts.”

Even JuJu Smith-Schuster jumped on the bandwagon. He was spotted at Kennywood handing out Heinz.

The park says it has been successful for more than a century because it listens to its customers and those customers made it clear Heinz Ketchup is important to the park experience.

Kennywood also listened to its park guests this year when an amputee complained about a new ride policy, and again when the Potato Patch cheese changed.

By this weekend, Heinz Ketchup will be back at Kennywood. It will also return to Idlewild and Sandcastle.