  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS Evening News
    7:30 PMExtra
    8:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    9:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local News, Mini-Casino, Penn National Gaming, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, Pennsylvania Turnpike

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s gambling offerings are growing again.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Wednesday cleared Penn National Gaming’s plan to build a mini-casino close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, near the city of Reading. It’s the first of five mini-casino licenses auctioned off last year to get such approval.

The board also approved Mount Airy Casino Resort in northeastern Pennsylvania to offer sports betting. Sportsbooks are already open at six of Pennsylvania’s 12 casinos and two off-track betting parlors.

Penn National last year bid $7.5 million for the mini-casino license and is targeting a late 2020 opening for Hollywood Casino Morgantown, about 40 miles east of Penn National’s flagship casino near Hershey.

It can offer up to 750 slot machines and pay another $2.5 million to operate 30 table games.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s