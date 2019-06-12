PENN HILLS (KDKA) — An active scene for hours on Saltzburg Road as Allegheny County detectives reconstructed the fatal pedestrian accident. Penn Hills Police were first to arrive.

Tammy Guastaferro was in the Alcoma Plaza parking lot with her children in the car.

“I was getting out of the car and we heard squealing and a big bang and my eight-year-old started screaming ‘mommy, mommy he got hit.’”

Her son told KDKA’s Brenda Waters what he saw.

“The man was crossing the road and the guy was coming down fast, he tried to slam down on the brakes but he couldn’t, he was sliding and hit the guy,” he said.

This is a busy road and Guastaferro says cars were going by pretty fast.

“We went running to see and cars kept coming by like nothing happened they were going around him,” she said.

The victim was 66-years-old.

When paramedics arrived, they tried to revive him with CPR but he was dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla remained at the scene. The Allegheny County DA will determine if charges will be filed against the driver.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.