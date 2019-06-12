PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A pedestrian has been killed in an accident this afternoon in Penn Hills.

According to Penn Hills Police Chief Howard Burton, the accident happened along the 7200 block of Saltsburg Road.

Officials have not yet released the name of the victim.

But officials say the older victim was crossing the road when he was struck by the vehicle driven by an older driver.

Allegheny County Police have been called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Because of the accident, the portion of Saltsburg Road between Alcoma Plaza and Twin Oak Drive has been shut down.

