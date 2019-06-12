  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under:Car Into House, Local TV, Penn Hills, Pittsburgh News, Ralph Iannotti

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — They thought it was an earthquake, turns out it was a pickup truck slamming into their home.

A Penn Hills couple was shaken up, but otherwise unhurt, after a pickup truck hit the side on their home on Thompson Run Road Wednesday afternoon.

“The crash sounded like an earthquake hit the house, the whole place shook,” Debbie Sekely told KDKA News.

“I thought the vehicle was going to end up right beside me,” her husband Louis said.

It’s not known if speed was a factor, the truck driver was only slightly hurt.

“I’m just happy my nana and pa didn’t die and [the truck] didn’t go into the house,” said Kyle Sandford, the couple’s grandson said.

Ten years ago, a car ended up in Sekely’s kitchen after a similar crash.

Debbie said both she and her husband are invalids.

“We have oxygen in the house, it could have gone off. [We’re] so very lucky, God was watching us.”

