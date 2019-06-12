PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Artisan pizza, craft beverages, live music: this festival in the Strip District is every foodie’s dream.
On June 23, guests at PizzaFest – A Slice of Delish will be able to sample slices straight from the ovens of seven artisan pizzerias.
They’ll also have the chance to participate in pizza trivia for prizes, learn about the art of pizza-making from the vendors and view a live demonstration of pizza acrobatics from Matt Hickey of Caliente Pizza.
Hosted by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, the 21+ event will be held at the Pennsylvania Market from 6 to 9 p.m.
Participating pizzaiolos include:
- Mediterra Bakehouse
- Iron Born
- Romulus Pizza al Taglio
- Gabagool Pizzeria
- Mercurio’s
- Driftwood Oven
- DiAnoia’s Eatery
Ole Smoky Whiskey and Arsenal Cider will be there to provide whiskey and hard cider to pair with the slices. And since no festival is complete without tunes, there will be live music so guests can groove while they chow down.
Tickets are $25 in advance, $35 at the door. Click here to purchase them.