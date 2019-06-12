  • KDKA TVOn Air

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for anyone that can give police information about the killing of a high school student.

The body of Ciquann Dudley Jr. was found on Tube Works Alley after he had been shot.

Someone walking by noticed his body between Locust and Walnut Streets and detectives have no clear motive for the shooting.

“We have narrowed down the timeline, the last time the victim was seen was Saturday night, June 1 at approximately 8:30 at night, in Harrison Village, which is approximately a quarter mile from where the shooting had occurred,” said Detective Corinne Orchowski, Allegheny County Police Department. “Residents in the area had heard gunshots at approximately a time period of 9:30 and 10:30 that night.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-8477.

