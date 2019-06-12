PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their 2019 Training Camp schedule.
Players and staff kick off camp on Thursday, July 25, when they report to St. Vincent College in Latrobe. This marks the 54th year the Steelers will hold camp on the campus of Saint Vincent College.
The first practice open to the public will be the next day on Friday, July 26.
Mark your calendars!#SteelersCamp dates have been announced!
There will be a total of 15 open practices.
A highlight of Training Camp is the annual night practice held at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. That will be on Aug. 2 at 7 p.m.
The team will also be holding their Family Fest event at Heinz Field. That is scheduled for Aug. 4 at Heinz Field.
The team will wrap up camp on Friday, Aug. 16, with the final practice open to the public the day before on Aug. 15.