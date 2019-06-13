Comments
CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The Cecil Township Police Department is warning residents about a black bear that has been spotted near homes.
In a post to Facebook Thursday morning, police officials say they have received several calls of a small black bear.
The bear has been spotted in the Maple Ridge Plan as well as in the area of Georgetown Road and Hahn Road.
To help not attack the wild animal, police suggest taking down bird feeders and waiting to take out the garbage until right before pick up.