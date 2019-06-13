  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Black Bear, Cecil Township, Cecil Township Police Department, Washington County

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The Cecil Township Police Department is warning residents about a black bear that has been spotted near homes.

In a post to Facebook Thursday morning, police officials say they have received several calls of a small black bear.

The bear has been spotted in the Maple Ridge Plan as well as in the area of Georgetown Road and Hahn Road.

To help not attack the wild animal, police suggest taking down bird feeders and waiting to take out the garbage until right before pick up.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s