PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Detectives have charged an 82-year-old Squirrel Hill man with two counts of corruption of a minor.

Reid Reading is accused of convincing two children to take off their clothes for him without parental knowledge or consent, according to Pittsburgh Police.

Police say he told the girls, ages six and eight, that “he wanted to see everything.” One of the girls said Reading had “touched her belly.”

The incident allegedly happened in a home where a woman and her children were present.

Police say Reading later violated a no-contact order with the family.

Detectives suspect there could be additional victims as Reading volunteered for approximately five years at a child care center in Shadyside where he worked with pre-school through first graders.

Police say he visited the homes of the school children to read to them. He was dismissed from the center after being seen kissing a girl inappropriately.

Anyone else who might have had a troubling experience with Reading is being asked to call the Sex Assault/Family Crisis Unit at 412-323-7141.