ABERDEEN, Ohio (AP) – Police in Ohio say a car containing skeletal remains has been pulled from the Ohio River.

Aberdeen police Chief David Benjamin says it isn’t clear whether the remains found Wednesday are human, but they will be analyzed. Authorities say the vehicle likely was in the river for years.

A fisherman told police his depth finder made him suspect a vehicle was submerged in the area of a boat ramp in the village roughly 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Cincinnati. Police haven’t released information on the year and model of the vehicle.

Authorities said Thursday that the FBI is assisting in the investigation.

Benjamin said divers also found a second vehicle, which contained no remains. He said there didn’t appear to be a connection between the two vehicles.

